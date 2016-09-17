UNDECLARED HOLIDAY: The normally busy Chunnambar Boat House, operated by the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation, wore a deserted look on Friday.— Photo: T. Singaravelou

Hotels suffer huge loss as a large number of visitors from the Garden City cancel their trip to the Union Territory

The ripple effect of Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry has taken a toll on the tourism sector of this coastal town.

The Union Territory, which thrives mainly on tourism, had been left without visitors from Bengaluru during the last few days, causing a dent in its revenues.

The government has incurred a loss of about Rs. 2.5 lakh per day, and hotels, particularly in three-star category, have lost lakhs of rupees after violence erupted in the three States over the Cauvery water issue.

One of the favourite destinations of people from Karnataka, Puducherry receives nearly 40 per cent of its tourists from Bengaluru during the weekends. Most of them who had planned a weekend trip to Puducherry have cancelled their bookings.

Nearly 50 per cent of occupants in major hotels here during weekends are from Bengaluru.

“Due to the bandh observed on Friday, all guests from there have cancelled their bookings,” said Amitava Roy, General Manager, Hotel Aithi.

Normally, occupancy rate during weekends is about 90 per cent, says Vimal B., Manager, Shenbaga Hotel. “People from Bengaluru account for 60 per cent of this occupancy. Most of the bookings are done online. About 30 per cent of the rooms have been cancelled so far. We expect some guests to start late evening so that they could reach here on Saturday,” he said.

Since a majority of the tourists from Bengaluru reach here by road, the bandh in Tamil Nadu has affected their movement. Hotel Accord that hosts many corporate travellers has also recorded cancellations.

Ravindra Raju, General Manager, Hotel Accord, said that many guests checked out early on Wednesday and there were several cancellations on Thursday.

All the two-wheeler rentals and eateries remained closed on Friday, adding to the woes of tourists who had arrived early to spend their weekend in Puducherry. The Chunnambar beach, a place which normally is teeming with tourists, was deserted on Friday.

Director of Tourism R. Mounissamy said that nearly 40 per cent of the tourists visiting the Chunnambar Boat House are from Bengaluru. “Since the Cauvery protest erupted, the number of tourists visiting Puducherry has reduced.

During the weekends, we are losing up to Rs. 2.5 lakh a day,” he said.

He added that the Department of Tourism had started boat service to Paradise Beach only on September 13. “We were expecting to net some revenue this week,” said Mr. Mounissamy.