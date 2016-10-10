Police launches manhunt for capturing other accused.

N Ramesh, owner of the cracker godown that was gutted down in an explosion on Sunday, has surrendered before the Auroville police.

The police has launched a manhunt for one Sekar of Manaveli in Puducherry in connection with the incident.

At least five persons were killed and 11 injured in a firecracker unit blast in Thuruvai in Villupuram district.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundarrajan on Monday met the injured undergoing treatment in JIPMER. She wanted the government to announce compensation to the kin of the victims.

The victims have been identified as S Muthu, A Balamurugan of Anaiyur, M Elumalai and C Gopal of Villupuram. The identity of another deceased identified as Arun Kumar of Sivakasi.