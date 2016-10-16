Serious deliberations:Speakers at the recent conference on oncology nursing hosted by the Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College, Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, in Puducherry.— Photo: Special Arrangement

“The less distress patients have, the more energy they can direct toward recovery” — this was the dictum that governed the deliberations at a recent conference on oncology nursing.

Experts who participated in the seventh national conference hosted by the Department of Medical Surgical Nursing, Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College under the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth in association with Indian Council of Medical Research, emphasised the fact that even though the landscape of cancer treatment has dramatically changed over the last four decades, the majority of patients with cancer are still bound to experience pain at some point or another.

In this scenario, comprehensive pain assessment and management, continue to be one of the most important components of therapy in the patient’s progress through recovery and rehabilitation.

Radha Saini, Fellow Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Geneva, and an extensive researcher, emphasised the growing importance of oncology nursing functions that spanned dealing with the physical and emotional distress associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment, alleviating pain and aiding recovery and rehabilitation.

As per Indian population census data, cancer is the second most common disease in India responsible for maximum mortality with about 0.3 million deaths per year.

This is owing to the poor availability of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

In the ever-changing oncology scenario, specialised nurses work much more closely with a diverse team of healthcare professionals and therefore being equipped with a thorough knowledge of cancer and the treatment process has become even more important.

For instance, oncology nurses practice in a variety of settings including acute care hospitals, ambulatory care clinics, radiation therapy facilities, palliative care centres, and community settings.

Empowering nurses

Ms. Saini also stressed the importance of empowering oncology nursing professionals to adopt self-protection measures against occupational hazards as their work environments involved radiation and the toxic effects of chemotherapy.

Other speakers, including Kripa Angeline, Associate Professor of Medical Surgical Nursing, KGNC, underscored the imperative for nurses to have an overview on the different approaches to cancer treatment to acknowledge the pivotal role of some classic cancer therapies, radiation, chemotherapy, and emerging targeted therapies.

According to Renuka K, Dean, Faculty of Nursing Sciences, KGNC, the aim of the conference was to provide focused content on oncology nursing and rehabilitation that ties in with the needs of nurses of different specialty involved in management of patients with various forms of cancer, and especially to provide a strong foundation for future oncology health services development which includes palliative care through rehabilitation approach.

K.R. Sethuraman, SBV Vice Chancellor, also participated.