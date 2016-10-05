The e-tenders were floated through National Competitive Bidding and work orders issued to the eligible contractors .

The Project Implementation Agency will undertake six electrical underground cable works at a cost of Rs. 90 crore under World Bank assistance.

According to a press note from the Executive Engineer, the projects will involve HT underground cable work for 110/1 IKV Venkatanagar sub-station and LT cable laying works at Kalapet, Mudaliarpet, RK Nagar/Kakayanthoppu, Pooranankuppam and Kirumambakkam (Narambai & Pannithittu).

The e-tenders were floated through National Competitive Bidding and work orders issued to the eligible contractors . For the first two works, the electrical cable and transformers supplied by the contractor are from reputable manufactures, having valid type test certificates issued by Central Power Research Institute/ MSME laboratory. During inspection, all the routine test required as per Indian Standard were carried out in the presence of Engineers of Project Implementation Agency at the manufacturer site. Only after acceptance were the materials brought to the site. The World Bank team inspected the materials which were procured and kept at the site. The required samples were also sent to the MSME Government of India, Chennai testing laboratory for third party testing, though it is only optional, the press note said.