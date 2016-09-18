Two persons, including a juvenile, were injured in an explosion while making country-made bombs at a locked house at Lakshmi Nagar in Mudaliarpet on Friday night.

Police said the house owner Radha, along with her two sons, had shifted to another house in Thyagigal Nagar as the building was in a dilapidated condition.

At around 8.00 p.m., there was a deafening noise and explosion with smoke billowing out from the house. The sound of the explosion alerted neighbours who ran out of their houses and alerted the police. Siva (20) and a juvenile sustained injuries in the blast.