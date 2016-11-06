ENFORCING RULES:Traffic police checking vehicles as part of a special drive on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Puducherry on Saturday.— PHOTO: T. SINGARAVELOU

Traffic police on Saturday, as part of a special drive, booked over 100 cases against those violating the rules during a special drive.

The traffic police team headed by inspector C. Maran booked over 10 cases against vehicles using improper number plates.

The special drive, which began at 5.30 p.m. near the Mahatma Gandhi Road Junction, went on till 6.30 p.m. The team checked the mofussil buses and removed more than 10 air horns for flouting the noise norms. The air horns were seized and spot fines imposed. The driver had fixed the air horns without official sanction from the Transport Department. The police booked cases against many other violations, including over speeding and driving without a licence.