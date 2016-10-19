A 23-year-old tourist drowned in the waters off the Paradise Beach on Tuesday.

According to the police, Krishna Tandon (23) arrived in Puducherry along with his friends Javadali (22) and Mohammed Rosa (24) on Monday from Bengaluru.

“They came to the Paradise Beach on Tuesday. Krishna and Javadali ventured into the waters. After sometime, Javadali came out and sat on the beach while Krishna stayed back. He was pulled inside the sea by a huge wave and pushed back to the beach,” said a police officer in Thavalakuppam.

The victim Krishna was a BCA graduate, Javadali was studying III year BE and Mohammed Rosa had completed BCA from Bengaluru.

A staff of Tourism Department said that at noon on Tuesday two tourists from Bengaluru ventured into the area that was restricted for tourists. The life guards tried to rescue the tourist and took him to the hospital. But, the doctors declared him brought dead. “Due to shortage in security staff, we have marked the boundaries and warned the tourists not to venture beyond them. But the youths not trained to swim in the sea get drowned when waves pull them down,” said the staff.

