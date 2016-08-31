Cities » Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY, August 31, 2016
Updated: August 31, 2016 07:13 IST

Time for art for art’s sake

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Celebrating art:Sankalpa is one of the 40 global locations and one of only three centres in India to be partnering Art is Moving , U.S. based NGO. —Photo: Special Arrangement
Celebrating art:Sankalpa is one of the 40 global locations and one of only three centres in India to be partnering Art is Moving , U.S. based NGO. —Photo: Special Arrangement

Auroville’s Sankalpa Art Centre to host Art Break Day on Friday

Art lovers will gather this weekend in Auroville to participate in a global initiative to dabble in free-form expression of ideas through shapes and colours.

Auroville’s Sankalpa Art Centre is geared up to host Art Break Day on Friday, a community co-creation engagement rallied worldwide by US-based non-profit organisation Art is Moving.

This year, Art is Moving has exhorted art lovers to “sit down, take a break, and make art for free” with “Believe” as the rallying theme of the event.

“It’s a walk-in community event where we provide all art materials. All we expect from the participants is the fearlessness to express themselves any which way they like,” said Krupa Jhaveri, art therapist who heads Sankalpa.

“There is no right or wrong here,” she added.

Sankalpa, founded by Ms. Jhaveri when she moved to Auroville after a stint at the School of Visual Arts in New York, has been running art therapy and creative empowerment initiatives using “creativity as a unifying force among cultures and communities”.

Sankalpa is one of the 40 global locations, and one of only three centres in India to be partnering with Art is Moving for Art Break Day.

This is the fourth successive year that Sankalpa is hosting an official hub site for this global art revolution — Art Break Day, by custom, is reserved for the first Friday of September in the calendar.

“We are hoping to bring in more people from outside Auroville, including the hamlets nearby, and just let them express freely. You can take an art break for a few minutes or feel free to spend the whole day together” said Ms. Jhaveri.

There will also be some live music and all the works of art will be exhibited at the Visitor’s Centre.

This year, the celebration is more special for Sankalpa as it has opened an art centre, a geodesic dome structure with a low mud brick wall, to host regular art therapy sessions, workshops and training programmes.

“We’re adding more layers to the event, including having a time-lapse aerial shoot of the collaborative art engagement,” she said.

So, after Art Break Day events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. near Dreamer’s Café in Auroville, Saturday too has been packed with various programmes between 9 a.m. and noon at the Sankalpa Art Centre behind Tibetan Pavilion.

The celebration of art will feature mixed and multi media — stitching, sequins and stone works.

“We will have a very unique collaborative process for the second event in our art centre plus a few surprises in store,” said Ms. Jhaveri.

Any student / large groups of eight or more, can book slots atsankalpa.art@ gmail.com. Those interested in volunteering can mail too.

More In: Puducherry
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Full coverage: Assembly elections 2016

Tamil Nadu

95 per cent of work on Cauvery water scheme complete: Mayor

Rain in Dindigul, Theni districts

‘Completing outer ring road will obviate girivalam path expansion’

UNICEF to launch caravan campaign against child marriage

120 temporary workers appointed to prevent larvae breeding

Minister’s remarks on faith trigger disruption

‘Government taking steps to restore temple lands’

TN ranks 3rd in human trafficking cases

Search for AN-32 will continue: Minister

Chennai

More takers for high-rise apartments

CM announces pesticide-free vegetable, fruit scheme

HC thrashes Corpn. over trash

PMK demands fast-track courts for crimes against women

Biotechnology incubation centre in Taramani soon

TN ranks 3rd in human trafficking cases

Search for AN-32 will continue: Minister

Madurai

Mayor’s remarks trigger chaos in council meeting

“Get out of your comfort zone to succeed”

HC says it is not at fault for dismissing cases in the absence of lawyers

Clean-up drive at playgrounds

Trade unions’ strikeas planned: INTUC

Scheme benefits 27,995 households

Grievance meet

Events in Madurai Today

Eight fish traders injured as cargo auto overturns

Tributes paid to Paavalar

HC rebukes councillor, his driver for filing case against doctors

Coimbatore

Flat buyers protest delay in possession

Army conducts trekking expedition in The Nilgiris

LogixHealth to start operations in Coimbatore

Corporation to develop app for basic services

NIFT-TEA students show the way

Tiruchirapalli

Two-wheelers distributed

Poor maintenance plagues channel and tank

Ill-designed speed breakers irk motorists

Making idols in tune with ‘agama’ rules

Farmers stage novel protest

Residents demand Aadhaar cards

MCI team visits medical college

Villagers urge ONGC to leave delta region

Clear storm water drains, say Corporation Councillors

Supporters of different parties wait outside a counting centre in Puducherry on Thursday. Photo: S.S. Kumar
The Congress, which emerged as the single largest party, won 15 seats and its ally, the DMK two, to ensure a comfortable majority in the 30-seat Puducherry Assembly. AIADMK, which contested the elections on its own, won four seats.

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Puducherry

The Youth Link team explored the U.N. theme – ‘The Road to 2030: Eradicating Poverty and Achieving Sustainable Production and Consumption.'

Auroville youth celebrate the spirit of generosity

Youth Link team celebrates International Youth Day »