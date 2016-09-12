Soumya Swaminathan, Director General of ICMR, honours J. Balachandar, Medical Superintendent, at the JIPMER Research Day. S.C. Parija, Director, and Maharaj Kishan Bhan, president of JIPMER, are in the picture; award winners at the lecture.—Photos: S.S. Kumar

ICMR director-general lays stress on the importance of community-level research

: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Soumya Swaminathan on Sunday called for a higher connect between policy formulation for healthcare and community-level research on disease prevalence.

Delivering the keynote address on the second annual Research Day observed at JIPMER, Dr. Swaminathan said it was most important to look at how to prevent diseases for which lot of studies have to be carried out at the community level.

“It is critical to study and then develop interventions which can work in those contexts. Very often, people sitting in Delhi develop policies which on the ground face challenges that can never be put into practice. I think it is the responsibility of all of us in the medical profession to continuously write, educate police makers also as to what is going on,” said ICMR Director General.

Noting that research in particular was not given a high priority in India, Dr. Swaminathan felt that the reason for this was partly because most people do not understand and appreciate what research has done and what it can do for the prevention and treatment of diseases and in bringing down diseases.

Dr. Swaminathan emphasised that more medical practitioners should start doing research. “Unless we communicate in a language that layman, media and policy makers can understand, the benefits of medical science cannot be brought out to the public domain. Hence, when there are competing priorities and limited budget, one has to make the case for why and what kind of research will impact our future lives,” she said.

She added that the rural atlas of medicine produced by Jan Swasthya Sahyog, where four doctors from AIIMS set up a hospital in rural Chhattisgarh, was remarkable. “The documentation, data and research they have brought out would have been unavailable otherwise as the data produced by the government has its limitations. It describes a series of case studies including diabetes, cancer, snakebites etc among the impoverished tribal communities in the rural heart of Chhattisgarh,” she said.

She added that this data provides the socio-economic circumstances of people who die because of snakebites without access to medicine. Dr.M.K.Bhan, president, JIPMER, called upon the researchers in the medical profession to design their research that provides an impact. “There should be social innovation which makes a difference and has transformative effect,” he said.

He added that students should develop critical thinking and understand the problem before trying to solve it.

‘Policy makers in Delhi should know about the ground reality in medical field’