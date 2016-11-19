FOR ONE LAST TIME:District Election Officer and Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat inspecting the arrngements at Bharatidasan Government College for Women, which is the counting centre for Nellithope Assembly Constituency in Puducherry on Friday. At right, paramilitary personnel guarding a polling booth at Kosapalayam.— PHOTOS: S.S. KUMARS_S_KUMAR

More than 1,000 police personnel, including those drawn from paramilitary forces, have been deployed in Nellithope to ensure smooth conduct of polling for the by-election scheduled for Saturday.

Apart from the 600 personnel belonging to the territorial police and India Reserve Battalion, 320 men from the Central Armed Police Force will be on poll duty.

According to District Election Officer and Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat, a three-layer security has been arranged for 16 locations and 26 polling booths, all of which have been identified as vulnerable in Nellithope Assembly segment. All the booths will be guarded by the Central Armed Police Force, local police, and IRBN personnel. A Real Time Poll Monitoring System (RTPMS) has been put in place and polling will be monitored every minute through web-casting technology from the control room. In all, 13 locations bordering Nellithope have been sealed and guarded by CRPF to monitor the movement of people. The counting of votes will be held at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women on November 22. A three-tier security arrangement is in place at the counting centre to ensure peaceful counting of votes. The counting centre will be manned by personnel from local police, State Armed Police and Central Armed Police Force. Only authorised persons will be allowed to go inside the counting centre.