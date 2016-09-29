TRAGIC INCIDENT:The mangled remains of the car which met with an accident at Bommayarpalayam near Puducherry on East Coast Road on Wednesday. (Right) The truck which was involved in the accident. —Photos: T. Singaravelou

Speeding truck hits the car in which they were travelling, one student seriously injured

Three medicos died, while another was seriously injured when a speeding truck hit the car in which they were travelling at Bommayarpalayam near Puducherry on the East Coast Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as T. Thangakumaran of Kanyakumari, A. Aravind Kumar of Bharathi Nagar in Chennai and A. Hari Prasad of Chennai, studying final year MBBS in the Aarupadai Veedu Medical College in Puducherry. S. Balakrishnan of Kattukudi in Vellore sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Government General Hospital in Puducherry.

Police said the accident occurred at around 1.30 a.m. Thangakumaran, who was at the wheel, was accompanied by his classmates and they were headed to Chennai in a Volkswagen Polo car. When they reached Bommayarpalayam, a speeding truck bound to Puducherry suddenly veered to the right and hit the car.

The car was dragged by the truck for a few metres before the heavy vehicle crashed into an electric post and came to a halt. Thangakumaran, Aravind Kumar and Hari Prasad died on the spot while Balakrishnan has been admitted to the Puducherry GH. His condition is said to be serious.

The truck driver fled the scene. Passers-by informed police personnel at the Periyamudaliarchavady check post. The police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem.

Power supply to certain areas in Bommayarpalayam on the ECR was affected for several hours after the truck uprooted the electric pole. The pole was badly damaged in the accident. Officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation were informed and power supply was restored. The Marakkanam-Puducherry stretch of East Coast Road has become a death trap with increase in number of road accidents reported over the last two years.

The traffic density on the stretch has gone up particularly during the weekends and at least 30 deaths have been reported over the last two years. In April, three students of Pondicherry University died when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit their two-wheeler in Marakkanam.