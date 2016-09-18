Lieutenant Governor addresses a meeting of police officers at Pondicherry Engineering College

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has stressed the need for investigation and prosecution personnel to work in tandem to ensure justice prevailed in all cases and, more particularly, in criminal cases.

Addressing a meeting of police officers at the Pondicherry Engineering College here on Saturday, Ms. Bedi said if both the teams work in unison, the rule of law could be established without any hindrance.

“However mighty an accused might be, there should be a system in place to give a strong message that rule of law prevails in the UT. If any person has committed a crime, he has to face the consequence. There should be a commitment on both investigation and prosecution personnel to achieve the goal of justice,” she said.

Ms. Bedi urged the investing and prosecution teams to hold constant dialogue so as to make the cases watertight.

“The investigation officers should not present falsehood. They should write the FIR as it is, take evidence, record and seizure as it comes and present it to the court to win the trust of the judiciary. The prosecution personnel can help with the tricky cases,” she said.

Stressing the need for training for investigation and prosecution personnel, the Lt. Governor said that the government would send officers to Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Tiruvananthapuram for upgrading their skills. As there are chances for purge in cyber and white collar crime, police personnel should be well-trained to deal with such cases, she added.

Director General of Police S.K. Gautam said that around 2,400 cases were yet to be taken to file to court. He also urged the government to expedite the process of appointing a standing counciL.

Deputy Director, Prosecution, Rudra Kumar wanted the appointment of Public Prosecutors in both High Court and Supreme Court to handle all the cases instead of appointing a Special Counci.