With its priorities sorted out, Puducherry is all set to restart its journey towards becoming a smart city.— PHOTO: S.S. KUMAR

Government to finalise a new proposal after consulting the stakeholders

Learning from experience, the Local Administration Department (LAD) is determined to get the smart city project for Puducherry by focusing on retrofit and redevelopment. LAD is preparing a revised proposal in consultation with the people.

The revised smart city proposal will focus on the concept of retrofitting and redevelopment of the existing city by addressing urban mobility, tourism, heritage, economy, environment, entertainment, and smart applications.

“An online survey will be carried out in the second week of October to assess the needs and aspirations of the citizens. Based on this, projects will be evolved and compiled into a comprehensive smart city proposal. The final proposal will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Urban Development in March 2017,” an official said.

Sources said the two earlier proposals on smart city project submitted by Puducherry were rejected for the reason that it focused on green field development alone.

The earlier proposal was focused on green field development model and made with the land available at Sedurapet on the outskirts of the city. The previous proposal would not benefit the city and nothing much would have changed had the Government decided to implement it.

The idea behind the smart city mission was to do projects that would help citizens in the current city area and that could be replicated using the usual funds available with the Government.

Now, the proposal would include retrofitting and redevelopment models which will benefit the city dwellers. The government will be identifying certain cluster areas in the city under the Area Based Development concept.

The proposal will include pan city solutions as well and improve the liveability of the city, the official said.

Urban mobility is one of the components in the revised smart city proposal to be submitted by the government.

Under smart city development, the government is toying with the idea of introduction of mass rapid transport solutions such as electric trams to reduce the congestion.

The LAD has launched an official Twitter handle @smartvillepondy to ensure participation of citizens in the preparation of the smart city proposal, the official added