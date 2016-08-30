: Former Home Minister P. Kannan has sought the resignation of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy over the leak of sector-wise allocation before the budget was presented in the Assembly.

Posted on website

The Chief Minister has violated the oath of secrecy by posting the budget details on the government website.

“He should either resign or appropriate authority should take action against him for the Constitutional violation,” he told The Hindu . In 1974, the government led by Ramasamy in the Union Territory had to demit office on a similar issue, he added.