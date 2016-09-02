The sky as the roof:The UT government, in 2003-04, had launched the Kamaraj Housing Scheme construction of houses.— File Photo

A home for everyone and a hut-free Puducherry is the goal, says CM

The government has launched a survey to identify the total number of people residing in huts and the homeless as a precursor to rolling out a new housing scheme that would make Puducherry hut-free, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

Replying to a question by AIADMK member Vayyapuri Manikantan, he said there were several ongoing housing schemes funded by the territorial administration and the Union Government to provide financial assistance for homeless people.

The territorial administration in 2003-04 had launched Kamaraj Housing Scheme to provide a sum of Rs. 40,000 for constructing houses.

The financial assistance package was gradually increased and as of now Rs. 2 lakh was provided to the beneficiaries.

As many as 13, 952 houses were constructed when the financial assistance was Rs 40,000. Under the Rs 2 lakh package as many as 2,975 houses were constructed, he said

The government plans to incorporate various schemes and bring out a new housing scheme to construct houses for all homeless people in UT, he said.

“Our aim is to make UT a hut-free region and provide housing for all. After the survey we will launch a new scheme,” he said.

Plan for fishing harbour

To another query by Congress member R.K.R. Anantharaman, the Chief Minister said the government will explore the possibility of constructing a fishing harbour near Nallavadu. The previous Congress regime had launched a fishing harbour project at Murthikuppam, however, it was stopped mid-way following objections raised by locals and environmentalists.

A fishing harbour project is necessary in the area so that fishermen need not come all the way to Thangaithittu to berth their vessels. The government was open to establish another harbour at Nallavadu, he said.