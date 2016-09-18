The government is planning to hold an investors summit to showcase the Union Territory’s strengths and potential to multinational companies, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Saturday.

Since the unveiling of the new industrial policy, the government had been .getting enquiries from big multinational companies about the opportunities available and the incentives offered, he said at his weekly media conference.

“.Lenovo, HCL, textile manufacturers from Coimbatore and diamond units from Gujarat have shown interest in opening units here. We are considering whether to hold the summit in Puducherry, New Delhi, or Chennai. The summit will be held within the next four months,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had a “very fruitful” meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley about the financial situation in UT.

The territorial administration had sought a financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 1,000 crore as its share of tax and Rs. 120 crore for flood relief, he said.

The Finance Minister had issued a direction to his officials to consider UT’s plea for additional assistance taking into account that the territorial administration comes directly under the control of the Centre, he said.

“The Finance Ministry officials promised to come out with a plan of action within 15 days,” he said.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam and chief whip R. K. R. Anantharaman were present.

