PUDUCHERRY, November 20, 2016
Updated: November 20, 2016 05:38 IST

Submissions invited for painting competition

  • Special Correspondent
The Hindu Young World, in association with Thyrocare, will conduct a painting competition for school students of classes IV to IX.

The competition is being conducted in 18 cities across India and Puducherry is one among them.

The topics for juniors (classes IV to VI) are: night at the local festival, shopping with family, boating on lake, vacation at my ancestral or grandparents’ home, scene at the market, your favourite holiday destination, a day in the park, water sports, family picture and Swachh Bharat.

The topics for seniors (classes VII to IX) are: family holiday to the mountains, bird watching, earth: 20 years from now, fishermen or women at the wharf, role-reversal: animals and humans, fighting terrorism, world without borders, sunken treasure, what I’ll do for the new year and a world run by robots.

Students may choose any one of the given topics and make a painting on a white drawing sheet (26 cm x 27 cm) and forward it for preliminary selection.

Their paintings should be certified by their school principal or art teacher to ensure that they are original pieces of work.

The students should mention their name, class, school, residential address, mobile number and email ID on the backside of the painting.

First entry is free for all.

For registration and other details, log on to www.thehindu.com/ywpainting.

The last date for registering for the competition is November 25.

Entries should be sent to The Hindu, Circulation Dept., 135, 1st floor, Mission Street, Puducherry - 605 001

The selected students will be intimated through email and they have to come to the venue (with the intimation letter) at their own expense on the specified date (which will be announced later) to participate in the finals. The topics for the finals will be provided at the venue.

Prizes will be distributed to the winners the same afternoon at the venue. All finalists will be awarded a certificate.

