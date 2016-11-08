The Grand Bazaar police on Monday arrested an engineering college student for allegedly posting morphed photos of his friend’s sister on a social networking site after she spurned him.

According to police, Vamsa Krishna Yadav, studying third year Electronics and Computer Engineering in a private engineering college, had got friendly with the 19-year-old girl, a nursing student.

Vamsa Krishna Yadav started pestering the girl to accept his proposal. However, the girl spurned him. Nursing a grudge against her, the accused morphed the victim’s photo and posted it in a social networking site.

The victim’s parents lodged a complaint with police. The accused was arrested and booked under Sections 354 a and d and Section 66 A of Information Technology Act. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody in the Kalapet Central Prison.