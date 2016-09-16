With the rise in cases of dengue and chikungunya reported in several States, including Delhi, the administration has taken pre-emptive steps to prevent any outbreak in Puducherry.

Chief Secretary Manoj Parida said a special drive has been launched on a priority basis to clean the drains and clear the streets of garbage before the onset of monsoon in October-November.

The government is fully equipped to treat any outbreak and has reserved special wards in Government Medical College Hospital and Government General Hospital for treating patients. The special drive will be constantly reviewed and responsibility fixed on the officials engaged in the drive. On resumption of air connectivity from Puducherry, Mr. Parida said the Centre had unveiled a Regional Connectivity plan. The Centre had assured that flight connectivity would resume within three months - either by a private operator or Alliance Air, which had suspended its services.

The Centre has also cleared the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the Puducherry port and the Chennai port he said, adding Puducherry would be developed as a satellite port.