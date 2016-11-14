Making a case:DMK leader M.K. Stalin seeking votes for Congress candidate and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy ahead of the Nellithope by-election in Puducherry on Sunday. —Photo: S.S. Kumar

DMK leader M. K Stalin on Sunday conducted a whirlwind tour of Nellithope constituency seeking votes for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Addressing road side meetings, the DMK leader urged people to elect Mr. Narayanasamy to “carry on with the development works” he initiated after becoming the Chief Minister.

The Congress government after coming back to power had taken several steps to revive industrial growth and bring law and order situation under control. Under the previous N. R Congress government, the law and order situation had taken a beating and the after Mr Narayanasamy took over the reins “the scenario has changed for the better,” the DMK leader said. Complimenting the Chief Minister for the farm loan waiver, he said in spite of the financial constraints faced by the Union Territory, the Congress government waived farm loans to the tune of Rs 212 crore.

Taking a dig at the Union Government, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after announcing the decision to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes left the country for Japan as he could not witness the sufferings of people. The demonetisation programme has been poorly implemented, he added.

Mr. Narayanasamy, DMK leader R. V Janakiraman and Minister for Public Works Department A. Namassivayam accompanied the DMK leader.