The Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) of the Union AYUSH Ministry has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Pondicherry University for carrying out multi-disciplinary research and teaching programmes in the area of fundamental basic science research, clinical and literary research.

A release said the MoU will focus on “Health Care for All” in a holistic manner and drug development for neglected and non-communicable diseases. This would also foster an evidence-based medical system in Siddha medicine.

Both CCRS and Pondicherry University would share their infrastructure and intellectual expertise in nurturing the Siddha system of medicine.

The MoU was signed by Dr. R.S. Ramaswamy, Director General of CCRS and Prof. M. Ramachandran, Registrar in charge, Pondicherry University.

Mr. Ramaswamy said that CCRS would be offering Ph.D under Ministry of AYUSH and Pondicherry University will be one of the beneficiaries of the scheme. He said that CCRS was also planning to start a Siddha medicine department at the University.

CCRS will set up an out-patient department in the university health centre where Siddha treatment and medicines would be provided to the university’s employees.

Prof. Anisa B. Khan said that Pondicherry University was the first institution to implement the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) recommendations to include AYUSH disciplines in Ph.D programmes.