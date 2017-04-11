Severed hand found on a railway track

more-in

The Odiansalai police found a severed hand on the railway track in the Puducherry railway station on Monday. According to police sources, a group of workers in the railway were cleaning the track on platform number three when they saw a severed human hand.

The workers immediately raised an alarm and alerted the Odiansalai police. A team of police personnel along with sniffer dogs rushed to the station and examined the hand.

Police said the hand was in a decomposed state. The hand might have been cut off during an accident or it could have been taken away by dogs from another location. The Odiansalai police are investigating.