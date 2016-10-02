TOP LEAGUE:Minister for Welfare, Science and Technology M. Kandasamy with recipients of the Best Science Student Awards at the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.— PHOTO: T. SINGARAVELOU

Welfare, Science, and Technology Minister M. Kandasamy on Friday distributed Best Science Student Awards (BSSA) among 52 toppers in science subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations in Puducherry.

M. Dwarakanath, Director of Science, Technology, and Environment said the awards were instituted by the government to create awareness and encourage students to take up science discipline.

Seventeen students in Karaikal, 16 in Mahe, and 19 in Yanam received the awards. The first prize carried a cash award of Rs. 3,000 along with a certificate. The cash prize for second and third prize winners was Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000 respectively.