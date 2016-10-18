Nearly 150 sanitation workers of Oulgaret Municipality were administered Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine on Monday as a precautionary measure to prevent Tetanus.

V. Vaithilingam, Speaker, Puducherry Legislative Assembly, said that the municipal workers are prone to this infection as they clear garbage everyday. “People discard injections among along with other waste in the garbage and the are left to clear this waster. If they fail to take precautionary measures, it may affect their health adversely. Hence, we have initiated this measure to administer TT vaccine to all the municipal workers of Oulgaret Municipality,” he said.

The municipal workers were given hand gloves as well. He added that it was one of welfare measures of their party.