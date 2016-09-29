Tight vigil:The two-day joint coastal security exercise is being held to assess the preparedness of the Puducherry police in the event of a terror attack.— Photo: T. Singaravelou

The two-day joint coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach, to assess the preparedness of the Puducherry police in the event of a terror attack, began here on Wednesday.

According to police, four infiltrators were rounded by the police near a private resort at Pudukuppam as they attempted to enter the main land after disembarking from their boat. The identity cards of the infiltrators were checked and they were found to be a part of the operation.

Two officers attached to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard and two Commandos of the Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group, who entered Pudukuppam in a boat with dummy bombs, were arrested.

Meanwhile, six persons were nabbed during Sagar Kavach after they attempted to sneak into mainland in Cuddalore district.

Cuddalore Coastal Security Group Inspector Sekar said six persons were nabbed after they were found moving in a suspicious manner three nautical miles from a private oil refinery. The infiltrators were nabbed and three revolvers, two dummy bombs and five dummy explosives were recovered from them.