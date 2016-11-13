currency crunch:New currency notes despatched by the Reserve Bank of India being taken amid security to ICICI Bank on Mission Street on Saturday.— Photo : T.Singaravelou

Govt. permits use of old Rs. 500, Rs.1,000 notes for utility services till Nov. 14

The huge rush for exchanging old currency notes for notes of smaller denomination or the new ones continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday even as most of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the city remained non-functional.

Long queues were seen outside major bank branches in Puducherry with people waiting for hours to get the currency notes exchanged for the new Rs. 2,000 notes issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Except a few, most of the banks kept their ATMs closed for hours.

Normal life of the middle class, the salaried class and small-time vendors remained affected owing to shortage of cash.

Meanwhile, the government has permitted the use of old Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes for various utility services till November 14. The Electricity Department will accept old notes towards bill payment till November 14, an official said.