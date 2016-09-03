The chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes V. Eswaraiah on Friday called for the revision of the list of caste and communities that need reservation.

Mr. Eswaraiah, who was in the city to conduct a public hearing, said that till date only inclusion of castes for reservation has taken place while there is no exclusion based on the advancement of castes in the social, educational and economic fronts.

In order to carry out this exercise, he said: “The socio-economic caste census 2011 has to be published. This data comprises the particulars of all the castes including the status of education, employment etc. Unless this document is published, we cannot identify the advanced communities that need to be excluded from reservation. People should demand for the publication of this caste census only then justice will be done to the deserving sections.”

He added that after visiting 19 states and conducting public hearings, it became clear that there was a need to exclude some of the advanced communities, who are taking away the benefits of the Most Backward Classes. “The MBCs are not getting justice and the advanced classes within the OBCs are reaping the benefits. Hence, three categories including extremely backward, most backward and other backward classes have to be formed in proportion to the population so that this discrepancies would be minimised,” Mr. Eswaraiah said.

The Chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes has recommended the Government of India to provide reservation for transgender and orphans.

“New avenues have to be looked into to include sections that fall below the poverty line for affirmative policy and reservation. There should be transparency, accountability and uniformity.”

After holding a public hearing on Friday morning, the Chairman said that the government of Puducherry has to conduct household survey to collate data. “This data is required to decide on the inclusion of 10 castes as recommended by the representatives belonging to these castes,” he added.