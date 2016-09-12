Following a directive of the Election Commission of India, a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls of all the Assembly constituencies will be undertaken across the Union Territory of Puducherry to enable inclusion of new voters who attain 18 years of age with January 1, 2017 as the qualifying date and others who shifted their residence.

A press note from V. Candavelou, Chief Electoral Officer, which sought the cooperation of the public for publishing error-free electoral rolls, also notified the time table for the process beginning with the draft publication of rolls on September 15 and ending with the final publication of electoral rolls on January 5, 2017.

According to the schedule, the period for filing of claims and objections will be between September 15 and October 14. The reading of relevant part/section of electoral roll in the gram sabha / urban local bodies and resident welfare association meeting etc., and verification of names will be conducted from September 16 to 30.

Special Campaign dates with Booth Level Agents of political parties for receiving claims and objections is scheduled on September 18 and October 9.

Disposal of claims and objections will be held on November 16 while the process of updating the database merging of photographs, the control tables and preparation and printing of supplementary list has been scheduled for December 15.

The final publication of electoral rolls is set for January 5, 2017.

According to the press note, the applicants will have to produce one of the following documents as proof of their ordinary residence to get registered as electors in the respective Assembly Constituency. A bank kisan/post office current pass book or ration card/passport/driving licence/income tax assessment Order or latest water/telephone /electricity /gas connection bill for that address, either in the name of the applicant or that of his/her immediate relation like parents etc., or Postal department's posts received/delivered in the applicant's name at the given address.

The applicants who would like to include their name or apply for deletion or apply for corrections will have to submit applications in prescribed forms. The Election Commission of India has modified the forms to make it people friendly. Elaborate instructions have been attached with the form to guide the applicants to fill it up.

Even otherwise, the officers at the polling station will assist the public in filling up the form.

For every application submitted, an acknowledgement shall be given, which will carry a unique number. The public can refer this number to verify the status of their applications online in the website of the election department -http://ceopuducherry.py.

gov.in/

As per law, the names of the citizens who are ordinarily resident in the area only will be included in the voters list. Hence, names of shifted voters will be deleted. Therefore, whenever a voter shifts his residence, he has to apply to the Electoral Registration Officer of the new area by giving details of his previous address.

The draft Voters List shall be published in all polling station locations and in addition at the Office of the Electoral Registration Officers from September 15 to October 14 (from 8.45 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5.45 pm) in all working days and on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Special Campaign dates.

The public/employees can also file online application by visiting the website http://ceopuducherry.py.gov.in/.

Members of the public can visit the respective polling station for obtaining the forms and submitting their claims and objections.