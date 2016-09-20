pearls of wisdom:Poet, translator and playwright Anju Makhija reads from her translation of ‘Seeking the Beloved’ at Palais De Mahe in Puducherry.— Photo: T. Singaravelou

It was an evening that evoked the tradition of integration, reminiscing the culmination of Islamic and Vedantic traditions through poetry. Seeking the Beloved , the first English translation in India of the 16th century Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif’s Sindhi work Shah Jo Risalo was presented to the audience at Palais de Mahe in Puducherry last week.

Mumbai-based author, translator and playwright Anju Makhija was here to deliver a talk and read poetry from Seeking the Beloved , which she had co-translated with the late Sindhi poet Hari Dilgir.

“Called the Shakespeare of Sindhi language, Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif from Pakistan had travelled to Rajasthan and Gujarat with a yogi. The Sufi poets were great integrators. They believed in direct relationship between man and God and not dogmas. Their work becomes relevant in our times when there is so much violence. This prompted me to take up the translation of this Sufi poet’s works,” said Anju Makhija.

Besides, hailing from a Sindhi family, Ms. Makhija wanted to explore who she was. “After partition many Sindhis lost their roots. Since my roots lie in Sindh, now in Pakistan, I always wanted to know more about my ancestors and poetry from that region. That was how I came across Latif,” said Ms.Makhija.

She added: “People are forgetting about great Sindhi poets whose works are available even in German language. There is a need for us to remember our great tradition.”

With spiritual themes, Shah Jo Risalo comprising 30 surs (musical compositions) has elements from classical Indian ragas like ‘Kalyan’. Ms. Makhija and Mr. Dilgir took five years to translate Latif’s work. “Hari Dilgir was 80 years old when we started the translation. Based in Kutch, he comes from a generation who had an authority in Persian, Arabic and Sanskrit languages. I was based in Mumbai at that time and we corresponded through post everyday. It took us five years to complete the translation,” she said.