Points out that the Chief Minister had promised not to enter the poll fray

A day after the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) extended support to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazahagam in the Nellithope by-election, the AINRC chief and former Chief Minister on Thursday raised the poll pitch by urging his cadre to ensure the defeat of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to bring a change of guard in the Union Territory.

“The defeat of Congress candidate will increase the strength of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. The numbers between the ruling Congress and Opposition will narrow down with the defeat of Congress candidate. This will help bring back a good government at the helm,” Mr. Rangasamy said addressing party workers in Nellithope constituency.

Taking the by-poll battle to a further level, he said if the understanding between AINRC and AIADMK had come three months before the necessity for a by-poll would not have arisen.

In his short address, the former Chief Minister targeted Mr. Narayanasamy for imposing an election on the people for his “selfish political gains.” The AINRC chief said Mr. Narayanasamy had promised during the Assembly elections that neither he nor anyone else from his family would enter the poll fray. The Congress had contested the elections projecting several others for the post of Chief Minister, he said. “The Congress and its alliance partner in the Assembly elections got a majority to rule. There were several experienced hands among the elected legislators to take up the mantle of the Chief Minister’s post. But without contesting, Mr. Narayanasamy created a scenario that he is the preferred candidate of the high command for the post. It is a mockery of democracy,” Mr Rangasamy said.