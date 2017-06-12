‘Qualified candidates ignored in selection process’

more-in

The Puducherry Unemployed PhD/NET/SLET Qualified Youths Association will organise an agitation in front of Central Post Office on June 16, in protest against the alleged ‘callousness’ of the Puducherry government and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for its blatant violation of rules and regulations in the selection process.

U. Devasenadhipathi, Secretary, Puducherry Unemployed PhD/NET/SLET Qualified Youths Association, said that after 14 years the government of Puducherry is recruiting for 159 vacant posts of Assistant Professor for various disciplines in the seven Government Arts and Science colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry through UPSC. “Recently, the UPSC had sent the selection list of 94 candidates for the vacant posts of assistant professor, out of which only three candidates belong to the Union Territory of Puducherry,” he added.

B. Balaji, Joint Secretary of the Association said that as per Puducherry employment exchange record, there are more than 600 eligible candidates having PhD/NET/SLET qualifications awaiting employment opportunities for the post of assistant professor in various government colleges. “Despite such a huge number of qualified eligible candidates in the Union Territory of Puducherry, only a meagre number of Puducherry candidates were selected by UPSC,” he said.