The territorial police have decided to review cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan said the department had instructed the force “to review and take necessary steps to bring cases registered under the Act to their logical conclusion.”

Mr. Ranjan said a news item that appeared in The Hindu on September 28 under the headline ‘Justice remains elusive for victims of child sex abuse,’ was taken up for discussion at the daily review meeting held by the Lieutenant Governor.

“We will do whatever we can within the ambit of law so that the accused get maximum punishment,” he said.

The review meeting, he said, also stressed the need for appointment of Special Public Prosecutor and notification of special courts for disposal of POCSO cases. The POCSO Act envisages appointment of Special Public Prosecutor and the setting up of special courts, he said.

On the case registered against a private medical practitioner on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl while undergoing treatment in his clinic, Mr. Ranjan said the accused has been on the run after his anticipatory bail got cancelled.

“We have already formed a special team and will be able to arrest him shortly. There is no laxity on our part as mentioned in the report,” the SSP said.

“Not in the case related to the doctor. But we face several difficulties, including reluctance of people in booking cases when the abuser is within or known to the family and the social stigma attached to the issue. In several cases, the victim and witnesses have turned hostile,” he said.

When contacted, secretary to Lieutenant Governor G. Theva Neethi Dhas said the Education Department had been advised to give proper counselling to students so that they are prepared to raise an alarm when the abuse really occurs. The meeting also looked into the aspect of appointing clinical psychologists to create awareness on the issue,” Mr. Dhas said.

