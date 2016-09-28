Announcement made in House

Loans taken by farmers from co-operative societies will be waived in accordance with the announcement made by the government on the floor of the house, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, which met on Monday night, he said the government had decided to waive the principal amount, interest and penal interest of loans taken by farmers from the cooperative societies. Around 7,000 farmers in the four regions of the Union Territory would benefit by the government gesture. The government would incur an additional expenditure of around Rs. 20 crore due to farm loan waiver, he said.

The Cabinet had also decided to write-off penal interest of loans taken from the co-operative housing federation, as announced in the territorial Assembly.

The government had also decided to encourage private universities to set up a campus in the UT in line with Union Government’s directive to encourage private institutions.

The government would ensure reservation for local students as well in jobs in the universities. At least 2,000 people could get employment in one university, he said.

“We have already three applications, including one from an educational entrepreneur from Vellore, pending to start private universities here, he said.

The Union government had sought the views of the territorial administration on the new education policy. The Cabinet discussed the draft of the new education policy, he said, adding the views of the territorial administration would be forwarded to the Centre.

He went on to add that the UT would not encourage the “gurukul” system of education and would ensure the rights of minorities are protected.

The government is in favour of starting new nursing colleges and exploring various options in this regard.

The Chief Minister also condemned the hurling of a shoe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during a road show in Uttar Pradesh.