Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy and Social Welfare Secretary Mihir Vardhan take a look at the portraits and a letter by B.R. Ambedkar in the manimandapam on the Beach Road in Puducherry on Friday.— PHOTO: T. SINGARAVELOU

Manimandapam being renovated as part of the preparations

Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy on Friday inspected the B.R. Ambedkar manimandapam situated on the Beach Road to chalk out plans for the 125th birth anniversary of the leader.

Mr. Kandasamy inspected the library, portraits, and text of speeches of Ambedkar on display at the manimandapam.

The Minister told presspersons that the Centre had directed the territorial administration to observe the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar in a grand manner.

A meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday will chalk out plans for the celebrations which will end on April 14. The Government has proposed to renovate the manimandapam and other initiatives, including setting up of exhibits depicting the life history of the leader. Mihir Vardhan, Secretary to the Department of Social Welfare, was present.