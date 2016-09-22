The new authority will be under PRTC and grant permits for private operators

The Government has set in motion the process of setting up the Puducherry Urban Transport Authority (PUTA) for the operation, management, and maintenance of bus services to meet the transport requirements of commuters in the Union Territory.

PUTA would be set up as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Urban Development. Under the purview of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), PUTA would be notified shortly and act as a facilitator and grant permits to private fleet operators.

At present, PRTC operates 141 buses, including 10 air-conditioned low-floor Volvo buses and 60 semi-low-floor buses.

“PRTC needs around 300 buses to meet the needs of commuters in the Union Territory. But the corporation has been incurring losses and cannot afford to purchase the buses. Hence, the Government has decided to constitute PUTA which would be the licensing authority for private bus operators,” Revenue and Transport Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan said. Normally, 40 per cent of the population should use public transportation facility. But in Puducherry, only 20 per cent of the population were utilising the transport services, according to a recent study.

PUTA would retain the permits while the fleet operators would be responsible for manpower and the vehicles. This would pave the way for the corporation to make more revenue, Mr. Shahjahan said and added that all the other modalities, including the revenue model and equity share of the government, would be worked out soon.

A senior official said that PUTA would decide on the number of vehicles to be operated in the area, number of trips, fare, and route map, and arrangements, including maintenance and repair of the vehicles.

If there was competition for a particular route, the government would opt for bidding. Detailed guidelines would be laid down and tenders would be floated soon, he said.