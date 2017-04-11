Pray for Bedi’s removal: Minister

more-in

Puducherry Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy on Monday continued with his tirade against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, even going to the extent of exhorting people to “seek divine intervention for the removal of Ms. Bedi”.

Mr. Kandasamy, who was the first in the Ministry to speak out against the Lieutenant Governor, while addressing students of a school run by the Puducherry Cooperative Sugar Mill at Lingareddypalayam, said files sent by the government get stuck at Raj Nivas for want of Ms. Bedi’s assent.

“We don’t want a Lt. Governor who has refused to take along elected representatives. So please pray for her removal,” he said.

Mr. Kandasamy said public sector undertakings and societies had been facing severe financial crunch for several years. Many of them had not paid salaries for the workers due to the financial situation, he said.

‘Reputation tarnished’

The Lt. Governor had raked up the default in payment of employee share to the Provident Fund to tarnish the reputation of the Congress government. The default by public sector undertakings and societies had happened during the rule of N.R. Congress, he said.

Mr. Kandasamy said public sector enterprises such as Air India had defaulted on payment of employee share. “Will she criticise the Centre for PF default?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Ms. Bedi seems to be determined not to leave the PF default issue on the back burner.

After returning from Delhi, she posted on WhatsApp her direction to heads of departments to issue PF account status slips to employees for them to know their account balance. “Non-payment is a criminal act. Ensure your respective institutions issue PF slips forthwith,” she said in a message.