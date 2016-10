Because of shutdown at 230/110 kV Villianur auto sub-station, power supply to the following areas will be affected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday: Arumparthapuram, Thakkakuttai, Moolakulam, J.J. Nagar, Maire Oulgaret, Kamban Nagar, Chellapappu Nagar, Muthupillaipalayam, Gopalan Kadai, Pitchaveeranpet, Pavazhakaranchavady, Mettupalayam Junction, Muthirapalayam, part of Dharmapuri, Jawahar Nagar, Boomianpet, Sulthanpet, Arasur, Agaram, Poraiyur, Olavaikkal, Uthiravakinipet, Thiruveni Nagar, V. Manavely, and Odiyampet.

Because of the maintenance work on 22kV Kurumbapet feeder, power supply to the following areas will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday: Ragavendra Nagar, Kurumbapet Industrial Estate, Kurumbapet Housing Board, Iyyankutipalayam, Amaithi Nagar, Dhanakodi Nagar, Kalki Nagar, Agathiyar Kottam, Dr. Dhanabal Nagar, Gandhi Thirunallur, and surrounding areas.