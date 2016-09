Power supply will be suspended from 11 a.m to 1 p.m on Thursday at Jawahar Nagar, Boomianpet, Pavanar Nagar, Pon Nagar, Ragavendra Nagar, Boomianpet and Housing Board areas.

Supply will also be suspended from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday in areas between Marapalam junction and Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Ellaipillaichavady, Nellithope, Marimalai Adigal Salai, Mariamman Nagar, Jhonsy Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Anna Nagar, T. V Salai, Saram, Kosapalaya pam, part of Kamaraj Salai, areas between Thanthai Periyar Statue and Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Thanthai Periyar Statue and Lenin Street, parts of Orleanpet, Periyar Nagar, Savanapet, Mullai Nagar, Karamanikuppam, Vivekananda Nagar, Victoria Nagar, parts of Boomianpet Housing Board Quarters, Thilanagar, Navasakthi Nagar, Pettaiyanchathiram, V.V.P Nagar, Goundanpalayam, Gandhi Nagar and Thilaspet, a release from the Electricity Department here said.