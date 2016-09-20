The Electricity Department, Government of Puducherry, is carrying out an annual calibration of electrical equipment in Marapalam sub-station on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. During this time, the power supply for the following areas will be interrupted:

Vambakeerapalayam, Dubrayapet, parts of Suffren Street, Labourdane Street, Dumas Street, Goubert Avenue, the areas between M.G.Road and Ambour Salai including part of J.N.Street, Rangapillai Street, Ambalathadayar Madam Street, Chetty Street, Mission Street, Canteen Street, Nalla Pillai Sandhu, Ambour Salai, Gingee Salai, Thiyagu Mudaliar Street, Needarajappayer Street, Vellala Street, Bharathi Street, Chinna Subbaraya Pillai Street, Sonampalayam, Romain Rolland Street, Subbaiya Salai.