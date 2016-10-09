Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday warned police officials of deterrent action, including dismissal from service, if they put pressure on industrialists and traders and collected money during Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the government has been receiving complaints that police personnel were demanding money from traders and industrialists. The government will take severe action against police personnel, from officials of lower rank to higher rank, if they are found demanding money, he said.

There were also complaints that policemen were demanding bribe from tourists coming to Puducherry from the neighbouring States. This would affect the development of tourism, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The government has already taken steps to end the menace of anti-social elements intimidating traders. The government has collected details on properties of anti-socials who had amassed wealth by intimidating industrialists, the Chief Minister said, adding that legal action would be initiated against them soon.