Mild caning after verbal duel with retrenched employees

Police on Monday resorted to baton charge to disperse a group of retrenched employees who were staging a protest in front of the Head Post Office on Rangapillai Street demanding their reinstatement.

The protesters gathered outside the Head Post Office and as they tried to take out a rally to the office of the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, police prevented them from doing so.

While the police were trying to pacify the agitated protesters over the denial of permission to take out a rally, Deivikan tried to set himself ablaze after dousing himself with kerosene. Before he could set himself on fire, police saved him by pulling him down. This resulted in a verbal duel between the protesters and police which ultimately resulted in a mild caning. The crowd dispersed without much resistance. The police registered a case against Deivikan under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code.

Hundreds of employees appointed during the tenure of All India N. R Congress were terminated from service by the Congress government citing violation of rules in their appointment.