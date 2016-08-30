The Government on Monday announced the implementation of the ‘Safe City project’ aimed at strengthening and modernisation of the police force in the Union Territory in the budget presented for the fiscal 2016-17.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy pointed out that the law and order machinery had been toned up and there had been an overall improvement on the crime control front after the Government assumed office.

The Safe City project, to be implemented at Rs. 50.75 crore, comprises integrated intelligence strengthening and surveillance through closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs), upgradation of the control room, state-of-the-art anti-terrorism and bomb disposal measures, automatic traffic management system and upgraded training for police personnel.

Coastal security will also get a fillip with two police stations being set up in Mahe and Yanam regions, he said.

The project, to be implemented at a cost of Rs. 50.75 crore, has a strong technology orientation