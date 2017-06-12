Police, civic authorities to keep tabs on beggars

Wrong track: AIADMK MLAs say improvement in the inter-State rail services has resulted in rise of number of beggars in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

The police and civic authorities have been asked to keep a tab on beggars seeking alms on the streets of Puducherry, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Monday.

Replying to a calling attention motion, the Chief Minister said 150 unknown people had died on the streets here in the last year. The police were able to trace the identity of 10 people. Till May this year, only 70 deaths were reported.

Moving the motion, A. Anbalagan (AIADMK) said after inter-State rail services were started from here, the number of people seeking alms on the streets of Puducherry has gone up. There are a large number of mentally challenged and aged people from outside the region roaming the Streets.

The government should increase surveillance mechanism in the Railway Station and Bus Stand area. Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, K. Lakshminarayanan (Congress), and Vaiyapuri Manikandan (AIADMK) spoke.