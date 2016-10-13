New beginning:Dignitaries at the launch of a Ph.D programme in nursing by PIMS during the 6th national conference on nursing event. —Photo: Special Arrangement

Josephine R. Little Flower G., Nursing Adviser, Government of India has emphasised the need to bridge the gap between nursing education and nursing service as nurses contribute to the majority of the health workforce and multi-task across a range of critical patient care functions.

Ms. Little Flower, who was chief guest at the recent launch of a Ph.D. programme in nursing and a department of nursing research at the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), pointed out that as nursing professionals function in almost every arena, ranging from hospital to community-oriented practice, “we can definitely raise awareness, advocate for interdisciplinary and intersectoral partnership and generate effective actions”.

Speaking at the launch, which also coincided with the PIMS’ 6th national nursing conference and 1st scientific forum (on the theme ‘Emerging Approaches, a Bright Tomorrow: Bridging the past and future of Nursing Research’), Ms. Little Flower identified nursing research as an emerging and growing field in which individuals can apply their nursing education to discover new advancements that promote evidence-based care.

“Scientific progress and discovery mean less disease, fewer illnesses, more vaccines and a better quality of life for the community as a whole,” she noted.

In a scenario where research progress in implementing evidence-based practices have been slow because of factors such as lack of motivation, fear of failure, fear of change and lack of funds, the launch of a doctoral programme and a department of nursing research were significant initiatives, the national nursing adviser felt.

“Through our research evidences, we can bring multitudinous changes in the lifelong care of the patients and it can be used to develop treatments that provide the optimum level of care. Nurse researchers need to be educated and trained in ways that develop their autonomy, critical thinking, creative thinking and open mindedness. I'm sure that evidence-based practices can take us a long way in our professional journey,” she said.

Ms. Little Flower also stressed the need for empowering nurses to meet the challenges of an increasingly technology-driven field and the ever rising public demand for quality healthcare.

Dr. Lalitha K., Head of Department Nursing, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) inaugurated the Dept. of Nursing – Research and CNE for research activities. The Research and Continuing Nursing Education Department will support nurses on all matters regarding Research by initiating research proposals in collaboration with other Departments and continually develop new initiatives for better quality of nursing education and service. Renu G. Boy Varghese, Director Principal, PIMS released the nursing conference souvenir.

K. Jacob Chairman, PIMS, S. Ani Grace Kalaimathi, Registrar, Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council, Chennai, and Rebecca Samson, Dean College of Nursing PIMS, participated.

According to PIMS, the College of Nursing is sanctioned with intake of four seats in 2016 for Ph.D Nursing under Pondicherry University.