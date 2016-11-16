With the election date for the by-poll in Nellithope Assembly constituency drawing close, political parties have dispensed with public meetings, a common scenario in an election, and are instead resorting to door-to-door campaigns.

A team of ministers and AIADMK functionaries from neighbouring Tamil Nadu have been on campaign trail along with local party activists, in the Nellithope segment.

While Chief Minister Narayanasamy has been on routine rounds meeting people, along with his ministerial colleagues, Congress MLAs, and DMK functionaries.

The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK treasurer, M K Stalin made whistle stop campaigns in the constituency on November 13, to rally support for Congress nominee.

Meanwhile, TNCC leader Su Tirunavukarasar also indulged in canvassing of votes for Narayanasamy.

There are a total of eight contestants including four independents in the fray, although the fight is chiefly between the Congress and AIADMK.

Counting of votes is slated for November 22 at the Bharathidasan Government college for women.