A part of the area quarried for red sand in Puducherry. (Below) J. Amalorpavanathan, and Rakhal Gaitonde on Monday held discussions with Labour Department officials on medical and diagnostic facilities available in Puducherry.

It will suggest remedial measures to tackle occupational hazards

A two-member panel constituted by the Supreme Court to ascertain if medical facilities are available for persons affected by occupational hazards, such as silicosis, and to suggest remedial measures, held discussions with senior government officials in Puducherry.

The team members — J. Amalorpavanathan, Director, Department of Vascular Surgery, Madras Medical College and Rakhal Gaitonde, Senior Scientist, Centre for Technology and Policy — on Monday held discussions with officials of the Labour Department to find out the health conditions of workers affected by silicosis

Speaking to The Hindu , Dr. Amalorpavanathan and Mr. Gaitonde pointed out that a number of orders had been passed by the Supreme Court on the minimum safety measures and compensation for persons affected by Silicosis.

The teams constituted will look into the medical and diagnostic facilities available in five States, including Jharkhand, Haryana and Puducherry.

The team, which is on a preliminary visit to Puducherry, will be meeting various stakeholders in Puducherry, inspect units, collate data and submit its report to the Supreme Court, Mr. Amalorpavanathan said.

It will also be visiting various quarries and identify people suffering from silicosis, caused by adverse conditions prevailing at work and will check whether appropriate medical facilities are available.

