Students participating in the 17th painting competition on a moving train organised by Puducherry State Artists Society on Sunday; parents give their children a send off.

Vikasini, studying in Class VIII in Montfort Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Yercaud, was seated holding a writing pad in one of the coaches of Puducherry-Villupuram train on Sunday afternoon.

She had reached Puducherry early Sunday morning along with 24 students and teachers from Yeracud to take part in the annual painting competition organised by the Puducherry State Artists Society on a moving train.

Having won the first place before twice — while in Class V and Class VI — Vikasini is participating in the annual competition for the fifth time.

Prashanth, Class VII, PSBB Millennium School in Guindy, Chennai, was participating for the fourth time.

Like them, there were many students from several schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, Villupuram, Salem and Chennai.

A.B.Ibert, event director, said that out of seven coaches in the train, five were reserved for the children participating in the competition. “This is an annual event and it is 17th year now,” he said.

Different topics

He added that each year a specific topic was given to the students and this year it was ‘Clean India, Clean Puducherry’.

Nearly 450 students across different districts in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu participated in the competition. Majority of the participants were children studying Class III to Class XII. There were also kids who went in the train to play with colours.

Twins Akshaya and Akshara, studying in UKG, in their pink frocks took the window seats to paint in the moving train. They had come along with their mother all the way from Chennai to join the hundreds of children in the painting competition.

The children were accompanied by 90 teachers, two staff nurses, two NSS nurse volunteers.

The train which departed the Puducherry Railway station at 4 p.m. and reached Villupuram at 5 pm. The train chugged back to Puducherry late on Sunday evening.

“The children have to paint the drawings given to them by the time the train reaches Villupuram. At the Villupuram station, they would be given snacks,” said Mr.Ibert.

Enjoying the journey with colours, the children carried home a memorable day and an inspiration to come back the next year.

