The Labour Department has issued a circular declaring Saturday as a paid holiday to establishments in Nellithope in view of the by-elections.

A press note from the department said that in accordance with the provisions contained in Section 135-8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, Section 25 of Negotiable instruments Act, 1881 and the instructions of the Election Commission of India, polling day would be a paid holiday to the factories, industries, shops and other establishments located in Nellithope Assembly Constituency.

The holiday would also apply to employees, including casual workers employed in such establishments located on the100 ft. road from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Indira Gandhi Square, from Indira Gandhi Square to Bouvancare Street up to Railway Gate, both sides of Thiruvalluvar Salai from Nellithope market to Periyar Statue, southern sides from Subbaiah Statue to MGR Statue and from both sides of Kamaraj Salai between Periyar Statue to Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

This is to facilitate the voters belonging to Nellithope Assembly constituency working in industries including catering services, shops and establishments situated in or the periphery of the above constituency to cast their votes, the press note said.