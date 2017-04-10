Olive Ridleys released into sea

more-in

Four years ago in the month of February, Pugazhendhan and his father Subbarayan took the lead along with the officials of the Forest Department to mobilise fishermen of their village in Narambai for a turtle walk along the beach to collect Olive Ridley eggs. In the early hours of Saturday, they all came together again to release Olive Ridley hatchlings in Pannithittu village.

The mission that began by collecting 1,000 eggs in the first year, has now successfully let 3,500 turtle hatchlings into the sea this year. Pugazhendhan, who has written his Class XII examination this year, proudly says: “Of the total 9,400 turtle eggs collected in three areas in Puducherry, we have collected 4,600 turtle eggs this year.”

On April 6, nearly 1,400 turtle hatchlings were released into sea in Narambai. “This is the largest number in the four years,” he added.

The team of Forest Department officials comprising Kannadasan, Krishnasamy, Balasubramani and Jagadeesan led by G.Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Department of Forests and Wildlife have reached out to the fishermen in Pannithittu, Narambai and Pudukuppam to protect turtle eggs.

Pugazhendhan eagerly joined his father and other fishermen in his village to collect and protect the turtle eggs till they hatch. “We venture out at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. every day during the month of February and March to collect the turtle eggs. We set up temporary hatcheries to protect them from predators till they hatch. Once the eggs are hatched, we let them into the sea,” he said.

Plea to stop poaching

He added that he is not going to let go of his passion for protecting turtle eggs though he worries about people taking these eggs away to be sold or eaten. “When we go out to collect turtle eggs, we find people taking away the eggs. Though we have seen an increase in the number of eggs we are collecting every year, there are people who are destroying them. Police have to take action against them so it stops completely,” he said.

G. Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Department of Forests and Wildlife, said that they had collected 9,400 Olive Ridley turtle eggs this year. Of which, 5,400 hatchlings have been released so far.

“There are nearly 3,000 eggs nestling in Pudukuppam hatchery and 1,000 in Narambai,” he said.