Solemn occasion: First year students of the Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences at the ceremony to mark the beginning of their course, in Puducherry on Thursday.

The Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences (MTPG and RIHS) observed the lamp lighting ceremony on Thursday. The first-year nursing students of the college lighted lamp and took oath. R.Murali, dean of the institution, was the chief guest and chief nursing officer Premila Thamizhvanan participated.

Dr. Murali called upon the students to develop a service motive and serve the public when they become nurses. .